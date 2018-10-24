WWE News: Did Dean Ambrose already reveal his motivations for attacking Seth Rollins?

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.96K // 24 Oct 2018, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why Dean, why?

What's the story?

On the night their Shield brother Roman Reigns announced he was leaving WWE to battle leukaemia, Dean Ambrose savagely turned on Seth Rollins prompting the WWE Universe to question how could do be responsible for such a tragic betrayal. Why Dean Ambrose would do something so despicable?

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose spent several months off due to an arm injury, where it was revealed he nearly died because of complications with infections, but he returned to Monday Night Raw earlier in the year helping Seth Rollins against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler and triumphantly reunited the Shield with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Since his return many have expected Dean Ambrose to turn heel and the WWE did in fact tease this happening several times with multiple instances of Ambrose walking out on the Shield, arguing with Seth Rollins and teasing joining 'The Dogs of War'.

The heart of the matter?

Even though everyone was expecting Dean Ambrose to turn on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns no-one was expecting him to do it when he did.

He'd just won the Raw Tag Team Titles with Rollins, finally vanquishing Ziggler and McIntyre but then he attacked him, hitting an understanding Rollins with a Dirty Deeds on the concrete.

But why did he do it then? Why did he choose the moment he'd just won the titles to attack his friend, the moment he'd just learned his other friend had to fight a terminal illness.

Ambrose has yet to say anything after the attack, but what if he revealed why beforehand? What if he already spelled out exactly what he was going to do, and why he was going to do it.

As you can see Ambrose laid it all clearly out on the October 1st episode of Monday Night Raw, we just didn't take him seriously! Here's why Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins from the man himself,

"You asked me if there's any truth to the things those guys said last week, sure, yeah, there's a lot of truth to what those guys said, I mean look at it. Seth and Roman are both champions, I have nothing. I was a champion all on my own before, and come to think of it, when I went down with an injury, when I lost a year of my life and career Seth Rollins replaced me pretty quickly with Jason Jordan now didn't he."

And here's when he revealed exactly when he would it!

"Questions, what kind of questions are people asking? Are people asking questions like - why after all this time am I still in the Shield? Am I going to abandon them, turn my back on them. Do people wonder, are they asking questions like - when is he finally just going to snap, when's he going to get fed up and snap because he's such a lunatic, cause ya'll don't know what I'm going to do next. Maybe, maybe people are thinking that I'm just waiting for the perfect time when nobody's looking, when nobody's watching. The perfect time for me to slip the knife right in their backs."

What's next?

Ambrose and Seth Rollins are almost certainly going to have a blockbuster feud from this moment with Ambrose cementing himself as a top heel on Monday Night Raw.

Do you think this promo was Dean revealing why and when he would attack Seth Rollins and dismantle the Shield? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!