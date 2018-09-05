WWE News: Did WWE know Chris Jericho would appear at ALL IN?

Y2J made an impact, attacking Kenny Omega at ALL IN.

What's the story?

WWE were not aware that former World Champion Chris Jericho was planning to appear at independent supershow ALL IN, according to PW Insider Elite Audio.

In case you didn't know

Jericho joined the WWE in 1999, and is a multiple-time champion, as well as the first-ever Undisputed champion, which he won at Vengeance 2001.

Recently, Jericho has made sporadic appearances and has worked for other promotions, such as New Japan.

At ALL IN, Jericho attacked IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, reigniting their feud last year.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the show, analyst Mike Johnson pondered whether WWE knew about the King of the World's appearance before the show aired.

"I don't believe they did. Because my phone buzzed up with people who work for WWE as soon as Jericho popped up on TV going 'is Chris Jericho on the Ring of Honor show? Is Chris Jericho on ALL IN? I'm like 'yeah, I'm looking at him right now.''

Johnson also said that he thinks that whilst WWE may not be happy with Jericho's appearance, they didn't attempt to stop him.

"Let's face it, he went to work for New Japan and they still brought him to the RAW anniversary show. So if he can go work there and WWE isn't phased by that, then he'll try and do something else and see if they're phased by it."

If WWE did want to stop Jericho appearing, they could've laid out a massive exclusive contract for him, Johnson also said.

What's next?

Jericho will continue to defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship, which he won from Tetsuya Naito in June.

Y2J will also be hosting the 'Rock and Wrestling cruise', a 4-day trip, starting October 27, feature wrestling, music and comedy events.