WWE News: Dixie Carter takes a jibe at WWE for misusing former top NXT star

His former on-screen aunt, Dixie Carter, posted a tweet, taking a shot at WWE

What's the story?

Former TNA Chairman, Dixie Carter, recently took to Twitter after watching EC3 on Monday Night Raw.

Carter took a jibe at WWE, stating that EC3 stood out from others even while standing outside the ring.

In case you didn't know...

EC3 was one of several NXT Superstars that WWE called up on the main roster earlier this year. The charismatic superstar made his debut on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "Moment of Bliss". Strangely, EC3 didn't speak a word and was revealed to be mute.

EC3 lost his first match on Raw to Dean Ambrose, and it took him a while to get his voice back. Ever since then, EC3 has been turned into an afterthought.

The Superstar has an incredible look, physique, and can hang with the best on the microphone. But unfortunately, he is relegated to the mid-card and is one of 29 announced participants in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The heart of the matter

This past Monday on Raw, EC3 stood outside the ring with several other Battle Royal participants, while Jinder Mahal and Apollo Crews wrestled in the ring.

His former on-screen aunt, Dixie Carter, posted a tweet, taking a shot at WWE for misusing her 'nephew'.

.@therealec3 is just so cool and stands out from the others even when he stands outside a ring. @wwe #raw — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 2, 2019

What's next?

EC3 has tons of potential that's being wasted on Monday Night Raw, week after week. Things could still turn around for EC3 if WWE books him to win the battle royal and pushes him after 'Mania.

If treated properly, EC3 could turn into one of the top stars on any of the main rosters. While in TNA, he proved that he is the complete package and just needs some good storytelling and character development.

What are your thoughts on WWE misusing EC3?

