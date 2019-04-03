×
WWE News: Dixie Carter takes a jibe at WWE for misusing former top NXT star 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.47K   //    03 Apr 2019, 11:54 IST

His former on-screen aunt, Dixie Carter, posted a tweet, taking a shot at WWE
His former on-screen aunt, Dixie Carter, posted a tweet, taking a shot at WWE

What's the story?

Former TNA Chairman, Dixie Carter, recently took to Twitter after watching EC3 on Monday Night Raw.

Carter took a jibe at WWE, stating that EC3 stood out from others even while standing outside the ring.

In case you didn't know...

EC3 was one of several NXT Superstars that WWE called up on the main roster earlier this year. The charismatic superstar made his debut on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "Moment of Bliss". Strangely, EC3 didn't speak a word and was revealed to be mute.

EC3 lost his first match on Raw to Dean Ambrose, and it took him a while to get his voice back. Ever since then, EC3 has been turned into an afterthought.

The Superstar has an incredible look, physique, and can hang with the best on the microphone. But unfortunately, he is relegated to the mid-card and is one of 29 announced participants in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The heart of the matter

This past Monday on Raw, EC3 stood outside the ring with several other Battle Royal participants, while Jinder Mahal and Apollo Crews wrestled in the ring.

His former on-screen aunt, Dixie Carter, posted a tweet, taking a shot at WWE for misusing her 'nephew'.

Advertisement

What's next?

EC3 has tons of potential that's being wasted on Monday Night Raw, week after week. Things could still turn around for EC3 if WWE books him to win the battle royal and pushes him after 'Mania.

If treated properly, EC3 could turn into one of the top stars on any of the main rosters. While in TNA, he proved that he is the complete package and just needs some good storytelling and character development. 

What are your thoughts on WWE misusing EC3?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
