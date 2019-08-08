WWE News: Dolph Ziggler addresses speculation that his SummerSlam match will be a squash

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 168 // 08 Aug 2019, 22:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler

What's the story?

WWE star Dolph Ziggler is set to face Goldberg at SummerSlam this Sunday night, and in a new interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Ziggler addressed the popular fan belief that his match against Goldberg will be a quick squash.

In case you didn't know...

The last time WWE saw Goldberg in the ring, he was facing The Undertaker in a singles match at WWE Super ShowDown, however, the bout fell apart after Goldberg was busted open early in the bout which crippled the rest of his match performance.

With Goldberg next set to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, many fans feel the "redemption" match for Goldberg will be a very quick squash, with Goldberg making quick work of Dolph Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

In a new interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Dolph Ziggler addressed the fan belief that his match against Goldberg will be a total squash.

"As a kid I was a fan," said Ziggler, h/t to Chad & JP of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for the transcription. "I get what he does, I know his emotions, I know his excitement, I know that he is a caged bull that will be all over the place shooting smoke out of his nose when he's coming after you and just know for a fact that I know that everyone is talking about this match.

He then addressed the idea of Goldberg squashing him:

Half of the people online are telling me that you're going to be dead in ten seconds and the other half is going with well I don't know man, if someone can pull off the win maybe it's Dolph. I've made an entire career out of the entire world saying maybe he can do it right now and guess what? I've got a lot of shooter skills in my back pocket that I plan on using and I don't think he's going to be ready for it and I am really looking forward to this match and I know everyone is talking about it. Once again, I've done my part and we are not even there yet."

Advertisement

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE plans to have Goldberg make quick work of Dolph Ziggler, and it all goes down this Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think the Ziggler vs Goldberg match will be a squash? Let us know in the comment section!