WWE News: Dolph Ziggler blasts Hall of Famer, opens up on his legacy ahead of SummerSlam

Dolph Ziggler (second from left) seems primed to make a huge impact at WWE SummerSlam 2019

What's the story?

In a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber, Dolph Ziggler took aim at his SummerSlam opponent, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Among other assertions, Ziggler pointed out that since Goldberg wasn't a part of the current roster, the former was caught off-guard by having to suddenly face off with the legend on this week's episode of RAW.

In case you didn't know...

The final episode of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam 2019 featured WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Bill Goldberg's return, and revealed that he'd be facing Dolph Ziggler in a match at SummerSlam.

The segment closed out the show, as Goldberg took to the ring, following which, Ziggler hastily retreated up the entrance ramp, only for the latter to get knocked down with a thunderous "Sweet Chin Music" courtesy Shawn Michaels, whom Ziggler had attacked a few days back.

The heart of the matter

"The Showoff" Dolph Ziggler explained that his job is to stay prepared for every Superstar on the WWE's current roster, which doesn't include Goldberg, owing to which, the latter's sudden return caught Ziggler off-guard.

Furthermore, Ziggler insinuated that he intends to work hard in his preparation for the match against Goldberg at SummerSlam, noting that "The Showoff" has made a career out of proving the naysayers wrong.

Ziggler continued that SummerSlam will be his night, and that he most definitely aims to beat Goldberg when they face off in one of the biggest events of this year...Ziggler also expounded on his own legacy, stating --

"Every time I step foot in the ring it's not just to be the best -- it's not just to takeover the show -- (it's) to steal the show and walk out with someone's girlfriend. I've done it! I've done it all! I have a legacy that I have to prove, not just to myself but to the entire damn world, just how good I am."

"I am as good as I say I am. No one else backs up anything like I do, and I will prove it when I kick Goldberg's a** in front of everybody at SummerSlam. And I will walk out the living legend that I am." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg is set to take place at WWE's upcoming SummerSlam event, which transpires at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 11th.

What are your thoughts on Dolph Ziggler's statements regarding Goldberg and his match against the latter at SummerSlam? Sound off!