WWE News: Dolph Ziggler discloses hilarious original name WWE suggested to him

You won't believe Dolph Ziggler's original WWE name!

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most well recognized and beloved sports entertainers in the current RAW roster. According to an interview he did with the 'Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia' podcast, we almost did not get 'Dolph Ziggler'.

WWE Creative had originally planned to call him David Diggler. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes below.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler is the current Intercontinental Champion and a man who's held many accolades in WWE. He currently plays a heel on television and has been paired with Drew McIntyre, forming a nefarious duo.

Ziggler has been an indispensable part of WWE in the current era, having been booked in some highly memorable angles. There has always been a sense of discontentment among his fans, that he's not achieved the level of success he should have. In addition to sports entertainment, Ziggler is also a stand-up comedian.

The heart of the matter

Ziggler was baffled and flummoxed when he found out that he would be called David Diggler:

So I randomly got a call saying, 'You're going to TV to introduce something. We're going into a meeting right now, we're letting you know now your name is David Diggler, what do you think about that?' In my head, I've been fired twice, this is my last shot, I go, 'I hate it, this is the Reality Era and I'm going to be David Diggler? Do I have any say in this?'

After Ziggler's protestations and suggestions, he was made into Dolph Ziggler. He remembers not being happy with the name:

I found Vince and I go, 'Vince, its Reality Era, we're doing the stuff, you can google my name, we can mix my name up and switch it a little bit. Dolph Ziggler sounds like a cartoon wrestling name!' And he goes, 'It's different. People are going to remember it. I love it!' And he walked off before he finished the sentence. I go, 'Alright. I tried.'

What's next?

Dolph Ziggler has the ultimate challenge ahead of him at Extreme Rules. He takes on Seth Rollins in an Iron Man match to determine the next Intercontinental Champion. If you like quality wrestling, this should be a must-watch!

What do you think of the name 'David Diggler'? Sound off in the comments.

