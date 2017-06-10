WWE News: Dolph Ziggler expresses his dislike for part timers

Dolph Ziggler expresses his distaste for part-timers yet again, this time in a satirical response to a Tweet about Donald Trump and Comey.

Ziggler doesn’t like part timers

Following former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony at the Capitol Hill this past Thursday, Comedian Brian Gaar posted a satirical Tweet insinuating that Comey would want to settle his differences with Donald Trump at WWE’s Summerslam event.

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler responded to Gaar’s tweet by sarcastically referring to Comey and Trump as “part timers”, hinting at his dislike for them. The original Tweet and Ziggler’s response can be seen below:

Great. More part timers.... — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 8, 2017

Ziggler’s Tweet received a lot of support from his fans and followers.

James Comey is the former director of the Forensic Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who was fired by the Donald Trump administration.

The exact reasons and circumstances surrounding Comey’s firing have been subject to much speculation considering that he was investigating Donald Trump’s presidential campaign’s ties with Russia at the time of his firing. Donald Trump had written to Comey simply stating that he did not consider Comey “fit” to lead the bureau.

On Thursday, Comey delivered his testimony about the matter at Capitol Hill, where he was questioned by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Brian Gaar’s satirical tweet was a response to the testimony, with the joke referring to Trump’s ties with the WWE.

The WWE has seen a steady stream of part-time wrestlers taking up a chunk of the highly-coveted main event slots on some of WWE's most important Pay Per Views, this has been a topic of much discussion and dissent amongst members of the WWE Universe as well as professional wrestlers.

Responding to Brian Gaar’s Tweet about Trump and Comey potentially settling their differences at “Summerslam”, Dolph Ziggler responded sarcastically and expressed his dislike for “more part-timers”.

From Ziggler’s Tweet, it’s clear which side of the part-timer debate does the former Intercontinental champion consider himself to be on. However, this is not the first time that Dolph Ziggler has stated the way he feels about part-timers being a part of the company.

Also read: The WrestleMania Part-Timer problem

In an interview in 2013, Ziggler had held back no punches in talking about how annoyed he was with part-timers taking up the spotlight during WrestleMania, he had been quoted as saying:

“It really pisses me off. But it also is good business. Every year a part timer comes back, but there’s a reason that they’re back. Whether it’s the fans want to see them, if they’re a draw, if they’re a movie star, there’s a reason that they’re back. They’re not back just to do it. There’s business to be had. And it pisses me off and it motivates me a hundred percent. It makes me want to be that guy that they’re begging to come back.”

While the plot on the James Comey/Donald Trump controversy continues to thicken, Ziggler will not have to worry about them taking up any of the “part-timer” slots in the WWE as the matter is quite effectively sub judice and will not be making its’ way to a WWE ring for its resolution anytime soon.

Ziggler himself will have other problems on his plate as he will be squaring off against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View on 18th June 2017 for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most politically conscious WWE Superstars alongside Kane. He has also been actively critical of Donald Trump and his policies and has never shied away from letting his opinion be known about the same, even though his bosses, the McMahon family have close ties with Trump himself.

As far as his in-ring career is concerned, however, Ziggler can certainly use some momentum right about now. So here’s hoping for a strong showing from him at the Money In The Bank PPV! He has won the match before and I sure hope he does it again because if there’s one Superstar that deserves it, it’s him.

