WWE News: Dolph Ziggler gets into a confrontation with Hall of Famer at Las Vegas

So, who is the Show Off getting into the face of NOW?

It appears that despite their pretty decisive match at SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, still have some bad blood between them.

Earlier today, the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg posted the following in his Instagram account:

Goldberg arrived at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas, NV earlier tonight - what he called his "usual stop" in his post - and while he expected to find some of his usual cohorts and friends from the MMA world, he wasn't expecting The Show Off to be there.

Although, to be fair, what were the odds that was going to happen? There's, like, a few hundred restaurants in Las Vegas.

Anyway....

Goldberg and Ziggler previously clashed during this past SummerSlam, where the two former World Heavyweight Champions threw down in a winning effort by the Hall Of Famer. It seemed like that would be the last of it, as Ziggler moved on to a tag team with Robert Roode and even won the Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions.

However, unless it looks like this is a real, legitimate confrontation and not part of a storyline, it seems WWE is going back to this well once again. Or, they're just messing with fans via social media which, to be fair, they've done before.

It's only been a few hours since this was posted so we'll probably find out the truth of things a little later. But, assuming it's not legit (come on, it's not legit), this is pretty fun.

What do you guys think? Is this the real deal or are we heading for another Ziggler/Goldberg contest? Let us know in the comments section further down the page.

