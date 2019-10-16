WWE News: Dolph Ziggler responds to fans' questions asking him to wrestle Hall of Famers

'The Showoff' Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is well-known for his in-ring skills, immense showboating and ability to put on great matches with almost anyone on the WWE roster. Until recently, Dolph and Robert Roode were the RAW Tag Team Champions before they dropped the titles to The Viking Raiders on this week's episode of RAW.

However, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion is also notable for maintaining his heel character to some extent even on social media. When a fan on Twitter put it to Ziggler's attention that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants Ziggler to face Stone Cold Steve Austin if the Texas Rattlesnake gets to have one final match, The Showoff had some not-so-choice words to reply with:

not interested in wasting any more of my time helping old timers who think they used to be good, bc they were in the right place at the right time in history. rather wrestle a broom or just take my ball and go home, right? https://t.co/h1oPxMczhI — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 16, 2019

That was not the end of it because when another fan opined that Ziggler would put on one of the best matches against Shawn Michaels if the two-time Hall of Famer was to ever come back for another match, Ziggler disdainfully brushed it aside:

Nah. He couldn’t hang — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 16, 2019

Dolph Ziggler vs. Part-timers

It was only recently that Ziggler began having issues with the idea of part-timers and Hall of Famers coming out of retirement to wrestle in one-off matches. According to The Showoff, it took away opportunities from Superstars (which also includes him) that have worked hard all their life on the roster to make it to the top.

Earlier this year, Ziggler returned to WWE from a short period of absence and went on tirades against almost everyone in the roster. He complained that others were undeservingly given opportunities when it should have been him. He even went as far as to criticize Shawn Michaels and Goldberg.

After drawing the ire of Goldberg, the two squared-off in a match at SummerSlam. Although Goldberg squashed Ziggler in the match with a devastating spear, the match was applauded by fans and critics alike. Dolph Ziggler was particularly praised for making Goldberg come off as a beast.

What's next for The Showoff?

Now that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode both have been drafted to SmackDown as a part of the 2019 WWE Draft, it remains to be seen if they can bolster the tag team division of the Blue brand. It will also be interesting to see if Ziggler goes back to being a singles wrestler and have another World Title run somewhere down the line.

