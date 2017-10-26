WWE News: Dolph Ziggler responds to the question of working alongside Bobby Roode in Raw invasion

The "Show-off" defends his actions from Monday night to those questioning him.

The SmackDown Live Superstars went from locker room to locker room sending a message to Raw...

What's the story?

Shane McMahon and the SmackDown Live roster sent a stern message to the Monday Night Raw roster on Monday night ahead of their clash at Survivor Series on November 19th. At the end of Raw, Shane placed the brand #UnderSiege as they decimated everyone in the back.

Some were questioning why heels and babyfaces were working side-by-side, for example, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

The entire Survivor Series card contains matches pitting Raw v. SmackDown. Raw's champions will face SmackDown's champions as well as the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match for the men and the women.

The heart of the matter

Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch asked the question of why Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode (two hated rivals on SmackDown Live) would work side-by-side during their invasion of Raw, and Ziggler responded with the tweets below:

Smackdown was a unit sending a message. Somehow every week we all wait until we're in the ring, the music hits and bell rings to fight. Why wouldn't this apply here? I didn't high five or even talk to my sd opponent, nor have I been seeking him out backstage to jump him — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 24, 2017

I have nothing against shane. I called out the fans for liking wrestlers that are smoke & mirrors. So, it was fun to bust up a show built on masks, fire, smoke & facepaint & chest protectors. Sorry that YOU didn't see that. — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 24, 2017

Ziggler offered a sound explanation on both fronts, working alongside Roode, and doing the bidding of Shane. He did it for his own reasons, it wasn't being buddies or pals with Roode or to appease Shane.

What's next?

Next up for Ziggler and Roode is a 2 out of 3 falls match on next week's edition of SmackDown Live. With one win apiece, these two rivals are looking to see who is truly the best between them.

Author's take

Absolutely loved Ziggler's response to Keller on this. It made complete sense to me, and Ziggler did a great job of explaining his actions.

I also have seen the detractors of the invasion segment from Monday as well, saying it creatively didn't make sense or hurts the babyfaces of SmackDown Live going forward. I respectfully disagree with both as I thought it added fuel to a brand feud that had no fire, and this is something that everyone can easily move on from after Survivor Series.

