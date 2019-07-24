WWE News: Dolph Ziggler reveals which Superstar he would like to have a long-term program with

Ziggler

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and talked on a variety of topics.

Ziggler stated that he wants to have a long-term program with Monday Night Raw's AJ Styles.

In case you didn't know...

Following a four-month hiatus, Dolph Ziggler came back to WWE SmackDown Live back in May, attacking the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston viciously and challenging him for a title match at Super ShowDown. Unfortunately, Ziggler didn't manage to dethrone Kingston at the Saudi Arabia show and proceeded to challenge him for another match, this time inside a steel cage.

At Stomping Grounds, Ziggler lost to Kofi Kingston again, after the latter escaped the cage and retained his title successfully. The former World Champion soon got into a feud with Kevin Owens, resulting in a match at Extreme Rules which Owens won in 17 seconds.

The heart of the matter

Ziggler recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet and opened up on which Superstars he would like to have a long-term feud with. He stated that he would like to get into a fleshed-out feud against Raw's AJ Styles sometime in the future. Ziggler and Styles have wrestled in a couple of live events but have yet to engage in a proper feud on the main roster.

I would like to do something long-term with AJ Styles because we got to do a couple of live events and a couple of shows to where him and I said at the beginning 'We're just going to go amateur wrestling at the beginning.' So we just got to roll around to test each other out and feel it out.

(A sincere thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the transcription)

What's next?

This feud doesn't seem like a possibility in the near future, as both Superstars are currently heels on two separate brands, but it would be nothing short of a visual treat for a wrestling fan to see these two go at it in a proper feud somewhere down the line.

Would you like to see a long-term feud between these two?