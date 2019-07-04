WWE News: Dolph Ziggler reveals WWE's original post-retirement plans for him

Dolph Ziggler gatecrashing the Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

With Dolph Ziggler's career status in WWE uncertain at this point, he was featured in Saturday Night's Main Event podcast. He was directly asked about the rumours that WWE recently asked for him to become a backstage agent but he shot down these reports.

However, he did reveal that WWE told him a few years ago that their plan was to make him a backstage producer/agent post-retirement. He went into a bit of detail regarding that. Read on.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler has been in a weird place in WWE, creatively, over the last few years. There have been phases when he's been used at a very high level. For example, he spent a good part of 2018 as RAW tag team champions and Intercontinental Champion, being in a high-profile feud with Seth Rollins.

At the start of 2019, Ziggler was more or less forgotten about and only really returned months later at the halfway point of the year to challenge for the WWE Championship. Ziggler has been acknowledged as someone who WWE dropped the ball on time and again despite him clearly showing an immense amount of potential.

Ziggler is a rare all-round talent who was never fully utilised to his full potential. Either way, he's continued to be a reliable employee for them and has a great vision for matches, which is likely why WWE first wanted him as a producer.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Saturday Night's Main Event Podcast (courtesy of WrestlingInc), Ziggler shot down rumours that he was recently offered a backstage role but did admit that a few years ago, WWE wanted him to wrestle for 20 years and then transition into a backstage agent role.

That being too long a commitment to confirm, Ziggler said he would talk about it when the day comes.

"Three or four years ago, they (WWE management) said we'd like for you to wrestle here for 20 more years and eventually become an agent one day behind the scenes. I said, I don't know. We'll talk about that when that day comes. That was years and years ago, so that is a totally false thing I guess."

When asked about Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's arrival to new backstage roles, Ziggler remained positive but stated that, ultimately, Vince McMahon is still in control.

What's next?

Dolph Ziggler is expected to be feuding with Kevin Owens as WWE Extreme Rules 2019 gets closer.