WWE News: Dolph Ziggler's brother pleads guilty in 2016 murder case

David Nemeth confessed to a variety of crimes pertaining to the demise of Joshua Mascol

According to a report on E Wrestling News, the brother of SmackDown Live superstar Nick Nemeth aka. Dolph Ziggler just pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping charges. It has come to light that they were directly responsible for the demise of a Marine Corps veteran named Joshua Mascol. David Nemeth and his accomplice Jack King were found guilty of this 2016 death as the result of an armed robbery at the University Hotel & Suites, and if convicted, could be sentenced to prison for life. It is rumored that the Cuyahoga County prosecutors specially requested David Nemeth's attorney to not mention his WWE superstar brother, so as to not bring in unwarranted attention and distract from the actual case at hand.

The fate of the two will be determined on August 28, and we will bring you the verdict, as it unfolds in front of us. At this time, all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling only hope that justice is served and the two perpetrators responsible for the crime be brought to justice. As far as we know, Dolph Ziggler has not commented on this matter so far.