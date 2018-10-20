WWE News: Dolph Ziggler states that wrestlers "shouldn't be in the business" if they aren't trying to get better

Dolph Ziggler has been part of WWE for 13 years

Dolph Ziggler is currently one of the biggest stars on Raw and is part of the main event storyline with The Shield, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, but that doesn't mean that Ziggler has sat back on his laurels since he's still working hard to be the best in the company.

Ziggler has been in WWE now for 13 years and in that time he has become Mr. Money in the Bank and the World Heavyweight Champion, but there was also a time when Ziggler was seen as disposable, which is why he now works hard to ensure that he is always improving.

Ziggler started his career as a caddy for Chavo Guerrero and a cheerleader in The Spirit Squad, so he's well aware of the hard work that goes into launching a successful wrestling career.

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on the In This Corner podcast where he was asked about the frustrations of how he used to be booked by the creative team and he was able to share a little bit about his work ethic.

"No matter what situation you are in, I have given this speech to several younger guys in the locker room on several occasions. Even with so many superstars, so many stories, so many things going on, even when you are in the middle of something huge, something awesome, or you become a monumental champion or you become a world champion, the second it is not all about you, the second you are not making these great gains because of things that are out of your control, the fans turn on you and that is really sad because your whole life is going to be filled with disappointment," he said via WrestlingInc.

Ziggler has had many ups and downs throughout his career and is known to be labelled as a superstar who is injury prone, which is why WWE is reluctant to push him into the main Championship picture, but this hasn't affected his ethic.

"This is show business and entertainment. You want to be the champion, then you want to be the best champion of all time, then you want to be the best talking, walking, living breathing specimen. You don't always get to do that and in 13 years, 12 years combined have been getting punched in the gut physically and verbally, and one of those 13 years it has been for the most part the most positive thing you can get, so even when things are going great you think that you should be deserving and wanting better and you always will otherwise you shouldn't be in this business."

Braun Strowman seemingly turned on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre on Raw this past week, which means that it could be interesting to see how the three men co-exist on the same brand in the immediate future.

