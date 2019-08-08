WWE News: Dolph Ziggler talks whether or not Goldberg match was the original SummerSlam plan

Dolph Ziggler

One of the more interesting surprises taking place at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday night is the return of Goldberg, who will face Dolph Ziggler in a singles match.

In a new interview conducted by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Dolph Ziggler spoke about his upcoming match against Goldberg, challenging the WWE locker room, stealing the show and more.

The originally announced match for SummerSlam was a singles bout between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz, however, the past few weeks have seen The Showoff running down Bill Goldberg during MizTV segments.

The trash talking from Ziggler lead to speculation that match plans might be changed at the last minute, and that happened this week on WWE Raw when Goldberg returned and announced he will, in fact, be facing Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday night.

During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Ziggler was asked if the Goldberg match was the original plan in WWE, and Ziggler had the following to say.

"I thought it was very interesting of course when I was throwing out those insults," said Ziggler, h/t to Chad & JP of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for the transcription. "For the longest time I listened to what I was told to do, and I did what I was supposed to do and put my nose to the grindstone. When they said go out there and talk about Miz, I did whatever I was supposed to but the last couple of months and the last couple of years whenever I can get some things in or some digs in at some Attitude Era guys that think they are better than us because 25 years ago everyone cheered for them and we bring them back, I know they are back for a reason. I know they are back to be a draw and back to be a special match and I know that if I was making fun of Michaels, I was making fun of Goldberg, I was making fun of Undertaker and all of those guys that I knew that at some point it would pay off and someone like me could get in a ring with someone like one of them just to see if they can still go with me."

Ziggler and Goldberg face-off this Sunday night, in a match most fans feel will be a lopsided affair in favor of Goldberg.

Are you looking forward to the return of Goldberg? Let us know in the comment section!