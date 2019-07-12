WWE News: Drake Maverick recreates CM Punk's famous WWE title belt picture

Punk and Maverick

What's the story?

WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick recently posted a photo on his official Instagram handle, showing the 24/7 Title inside a refrigerator.

This seemed like a tribute to what CM Punk did with the WWE Title back in 2011, after he won the same at Money In The Bank and left WWE with the belt.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since the WWE 24/7 Title came into being, R-Truth has been the cornerstone of the division and has won the title on several occasions. Drake Maverick was another Superstar who became obsessed with the title, and went out of his way to locate Truth and get a chance to win the belt.

On last week's Monday Night Raw, Drake Maverick took advantage of an unsuspecting R-Truth and pinned him to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Maverick fled the spot and finally got a chance to go to his honeymoon with wife Renee Michelle.

The heart of the matter

Maverick recently posted a photo on his Instagram, which shows the 24/7 Title inside a fridge. As was expected, comments began pouring in with fans reminding Maverick of a certain Superstar who had done the exact same thing with his WWE Title around 8 years ago.

At Money In The Bank 2011, CM Punk won the WWE Title by defeating John Cena and left the WWE, taking the title hostage. Soon after, Punk began providing updates on the state of the belt. One tweet saw him posting a picture of the WWE Title inside a fridge. You can take a look at the picture below:

The WWE Title

What's next?

With a string of WWE mid-carders looking for a chance to get their hands on the belt, Maverick is in for a tough time once he returns back from his honeymoon.

What are your thoughts on Maverick recreating Punk's WWE Title bit?