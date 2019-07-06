WWE News: R-Truth shares hilarious idea for 24/7 Title

Truth with Reigns

On the latest edition of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, R-Truth gave a hilarious idea for the 24/7 Title.

Truth said that the story would see The B-team acting as his bodyguards in order to protect him from potential challengers, with one of them trying to pin him for the title.

It has been a while since the WWE 24/7 Title was unveiled by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The initial reception to the unveiling was incredibly embarrassing and terrible. Somehow, WWE managed to turn the belt into the hottest property on the roster, with Truth being at the center of all the hullabaloo.

Truth has won and lost the title on several occasions, in the strangest of places. Possibly the most hilarious moment in the angle saw Truth crashing Drake Maverick's wedding and pinning him for the title.

On the podcast, Truth stated that he is trying to pitch an idea for the 24/7 Title for a while now. The storyline would see The B-team become Truth's bodyguards and protect him from anyone who tries to take the title away from him.

Truth added that this could lead to a bunch of interesting possibilities. One of these scenarios would see a member of the tag team trying to pin Truth, with the other one preventing the pin.

The one attempting to pin Truth would explain his actions by saying that he was just trying to make sure that Truth was on his toes and wasn't letting his guard down and that it was simply a test.

The idea does seem to have potential. Here's hoping the WWE creative team accepts it and we get to see Truth's idea unfold on TV.

