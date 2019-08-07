WWE News: Drew Gulak's No. 1 Contender for SummerSlam revealed

Drew Gulak has been unstoppable since his metamorphosis earlier this summer

What's the story?

Drew Gulak has been eagerly awaiting his next challenger for the Cruiserweight Championship since besting Tony Nese at Extreme Rules. Tonight, following an incredible Six-Pack Challenge, his contender was finally determined.

In case you didn't know...

Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese at Extreme Rules, sending the Premier Athlete to the back of the line on 205 Live. Since then, the Submission Specialist has been keeping an eye on the competition, hoping to find someone worthy of the challenge. Last week, it looked like Mike Kanellis would be in line for a shot.

Kanellis faced General Manager Drake Maverick in the main event on the July 31st episode of 205 Live, and if he won he would be sent to SummerSlam for an opportunity at championship gold.

Sadly, for Kanellis and Gulak, that would not be the case, as Maverick managed to pick up a shocking win. Due to that, Maverick made an announcement at the beginning of this week's episode.

A Six-Pack Challenge would determine who would take on Drew Gulak, featuring three former champions (Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, Tony Nese) and three men who have been chasing the title for quite some time (Oney Lorcan, Ariya Daivari, Jack Gallagher). The winner of that would earn the shot at the Greatest Party of the Summer.

The heart of the matter

After a brutal six-man match-up, Oney Lorcan emerged from the carnage with his hand held high. A Half-and-Half suplex to former champion Tony Nese was enough to send him to SummerSlam.

As he celebrated in the ring, Drew Gulak made his way down the ramp. The show ended with Lorcan's finger pointing to the sky and Gulak's Cruiserweight Championship held high overhead.

What's next?

The Star Destroyer has been extremely impressive throughout his WWE career, but has been on a whole different level since arriving on the Purple Brand.

Besting the likes of Cedric Alexander, Ariya Daivari, and now Tony Nese, Oney Lorcan's fast paced brawling style has earned him the opportunity of a lifetime.

He'll face his greatest challenge yet, however, when he takes on a dangerous Drew Gulak this Sunday.