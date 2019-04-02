WWE News: Drew McIntyre takes jibe at Brock Lesnar, praises Roman Reigns

McIntyre had surprising words to say for both these men

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WJLA's Good Morning Washington show to promote the go home show of Monday Night Raw.

McIntyre said that he admires Roman Reigns, and went on to diss Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know. . .

Drew McIntyre is all set to face off against Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage Of Them All on April 7th. As of now, McIntyre has disposed of Dean Ambrose as well as Seth Rollins on separate occasions. He aims to complete the Shield puzzle by destroying Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre had nothing but praise for his opponent at WrestleMania 35.

It means the world. We can make such a difference in so many different areas. Some areas that are very personal to myself, and with someone like Roman coming back, it's his personal mission to get word out there and really make a difference. And I admire him more than probably anybody on the roster. I did strongly recommend that he didn't accept my challenge for WrestleMania because I don't want to have to embarrass him in front of the world, but fortunately now it's a big marquee match, we're two large men and we're going to lay into each other pretty good.

He also reacted to Brock Lesnar appearing on tonight's Raw.

Brock Lesnar's actually going to show up tonight. Yeah, it sounds crazy but the champion's actually there.

What's next?

The two behemoths are going to lock horns in front of 80,000 roaring fans inside MetLife Stadium in just a few days. A win against Roman Reigns will cement Drew's place on the top of Raw's food chain and he could finally receive his monster push that the fans have been clamoring for since a long while.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's views on Reigns and Lesnar?

