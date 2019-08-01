WWE News: Drew McIntyre breaks character and responds to The Rock's praise

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 332 // 01 Aug 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock

What's the story?

WWE veteran The Rock recently talked to TMZ and heaped praise on WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath responded to The Great One by breaking character and stating that he appreciates his words, adding that everyone could learn a thing or two from his work ethic.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has had quite an eventful year so far in WWE. Earlier this year, he kicked off a feud with The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. The returning Reigns defeated McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, soon after which, he was drafted to the Blue Brand.

McIntyre went on to align himself with Shane McMahon, who managed to score a win over Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown after McIntyre interfered in the closing moments of the match.

With his dominant persona and ability to hang with the best inside the squared circle, McIntyre is someone who could hold either of the WWE or Universal Championships in the coming years.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Superstar The Rock recently spoke with TMZ and opened up on who could become the next big thing in WWE. The Brahma Bull praised Drew McIntyre and stated that he possesses a great look as well as an amazing build.

Personally I like Drew McIntyre. I think he's got a great look and a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing.

McIntyre noticed The Rock's comments and was quick to post a response on Twitter. The dastardly heel broke character and said that he appreciates The Rock praising him, and proceeded to praise The Brahma Bull for his work ethic.

Advertisement

In all the conversation about the biggest movie of the Summer, I appreciate such high praise from The Great One. We could all learn a thing or two from his work ethic, “All it takes is all you got” @TheRock #HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/c8sJs6DCYZ — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 31, 2019

What's next?

McIntyre certainly has come a long way in the WWE. Hopefully, the company utilizes him to his fullest potential in the coming months, and pushes him as a major star on the main roster.

Do you think McIntyre has what it takes to become a main event star in the near future?