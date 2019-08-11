WWE News: Drew McIntyre has a plan for Sunday regardless of if he has a match for SummerSlam

Shane has a match at SummerSlam, but McIntyre does not.

As he returned to the main roster last Summer, Drew McIntyre was treated as one of the top heels on the red brand since Brock Lesnar appeared on the show sporadically.

Fast forward a year, and The Scottish Psychopath technically doesn't even have a match booked for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Although it is frustrating for McIntyre to be left off of SummerSlam, he told Cathy Kelley on WWE Now that he'd beat someone up whether or not he was on the card. Fightful.com carried transcripts of his interview.

McIntyre returned to WWE a few years ago and won the NXT Championship. He lost the title to Andrade and was hurt in the match. Once he was healed, he moved to the main roster where he has aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler and most recently, Shane McMahon.

At WrestleMania 35, McInytre battled Roman Reigns in The Big Dog's first singles match back in WWE after returning from his battle with Leukemia.

In ensuing PPVs, McIntyre has been either by McMahon's side for matches or in the match himself against one of the faces battling Shane-O-Mac.

McIntyre was a part of the brawl-ending episode of RAW last week and attacked Cedric Alexander before their scheduled match on the go-home episode.

Even though he's one of the bigger names on RAW, he doesn't have a dance partner for tomorrow. That doesn't mean he is without a plan or a way to get noticed.

"WWE has two choices, give me a match or I'm gonna beat somebody up. I can't guarantee it'll be on camera. I'm just gonna beat somebody up."

Stars like Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe are also without matches for SummerSlam, but that doesn't mean that they won't be involved in either backstage or in-ring segments on the show.

Other stars, including Champions like the New Day, The OC, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and Shinsuke Nakamura are also not booked on the card.

With how SmackDown ended this past week, it stands to reason that Reigns, McIntyre, Buddy Murphy, Bryan and/or several others could be a part of either one segment or an ongoing one that lasts the duration of the PPV. It would be an easy way for all of the talented stars to get exposure during SummerSlam.