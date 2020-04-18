WWE News - Drew McIntyre has a question for Bobby Lashley about his marriage with Lana

Lashley is currently having issues with his on-screen wife, Lana.

McIntyre posted a tweet directed towards Lashley and had a question for him.

​ McIntyre is aware of the current rift between Lashley and Lana

American Mixed Martial Artist Coby Covington recently targeted WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion stated that he expects to land in WWE by 2021 and his first target would be none other than The Scottish Psychopath. McIntyre posted a tweet in response, taking a shot at Colby's loss against Kamaru Usman back in December.

The tweet was noticed by McIntyre's former ally, Bobby Lashley. The former Intercontinental Champion took a jibe at Drew McIntyre by addressing Colby and asking him to be careful, or else he would end up upsetting "The Chosen One". McIntyre responded to Lashley's tweet and took a shot at his storyline with Lana. The WWE Champion asked Lashley about his current rift with Lana. Check out the tweets below:

Don’t you have marital problems to be worried about? https://t.co/RnIjO5g4Lt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 17, 2020

History between McIntyre and Lashley

McIntyre and Lashley aren't exactly strangers to each other. Back in late 2018, the RAW Constable Corbin aligned with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, and the heelish trio targeted a string of WWE's top babyfaces, most notably Braun Strowman. At Survivor Series, Team RAW defeated Team SmackDown. Following the match, Corbin attacked Strowman and immediately retreated with Lashley and McIntyre.

On the road to WrestleMania 35, Corbin's stable got into a heated rivalry with the reunited Shield. Roman Reigns had returned to WWE after taking time off to battle leukemia, and The Hounds of Justice were hell-bent on putting the trio down. At Fastlane 2019, The Shield defeated Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley. The six men engaged in many more battles over the next few weeks, with the last one coming at the WWE Network special named "The Shield's Final Chapter". This was Dean Ambrose's last WWE match before he signed with All Elite Wrestling.

As time passed, McIntyre and the other two villains went their separate paths. In October, Lashley aligned with Lana and the two later revealed that they were in love with each other. The next few months saw Rusev trying his best to win back Lana but to no avail. On the final RAW of 2019, Lashley married Lana and the ceremony was interrupted by a returning Liv Morgan. Rusev, who was hiding inside the cake, came out in the end and put Lashley down.

Lashley dominated Rusev for the better part of their rivalry before it abruptly ended. Recently, it seems like Lashley is growing tired of Lana. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Lana being confronted by Lashley mid-match, during which he told her to "shut the hell up". This was after Lana was continuously distracting Lashley with her screaming. After Lashley picked up the win over No Way Jose, Lana raised his hand on the ramp, but Lashley visibly looked angry at her.

Judging by Lashley's mannerisms, it seems likely that WWE is heading towards a split between the two Superstars. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for the storyline to end for a long time now, and their wish just might come true in the near future.