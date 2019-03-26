×
WWE News: Drew McIntyre has one word to say to Roman Reigns before WrestleMania

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
280   //    26 Mar 2019, 10:03 IST

This is one match we wouldn't want to miss!
This is one match we wouldn't want to miss!

What's the story?

After Drew McIntyre won the Last Man Standing match against Dean Ambrose on Raw, he was asked his strategy to achieve the same result at WrestleMania.

McIntyre replied with a single word: 'Claymore'.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre is a man on a mission, as he recently stated that he's going to destroy every Shield member one by one.


The Scottish Psychopath has now defeated Dean Ambrose twice on separate Raws and went on to put down Seth Rollins on last week's Monday Night Raw, thanks to Brock Lesnar's interference.

McIntyre is all set to go toe to toe with The Big Dog, Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 after Reigns accepted his challenge on tonight's Raw. If McIntyre wins at WrestleMania, he will have made good on his promise to complete the puzzle by pinning every member of the notorious faction.

The heart of the matter

After his thunderous win in the Last Man Standing match against Dean Ambrose on Raw, McIntyre was asked what he would do at WrestleMania to get the same result against Roman Reigns.

The ruthless giant replied with a single word, 'Claymore'.

What's next?

The Scottish Psychopath and The Big Dog are about to lock horns in front of 80,000 screaming fans at MetLife Stadium on April 7th. In case McIntyre wins the match, he would become one of the most dominant heels on the Raw roster and would be a strong contender for the Universal Title, no matter if it's Brock Lesnar or Seth Rollins.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's simple, yet effective strategy for his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns? Will McIntyre be able to put down Reigns and complete the puzzle? Sound off in the comments section!

