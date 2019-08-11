WWE News: Drew McIntyre is frustrated that he's not on SummerSlam card but "has learned patience"

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 375 // 11 Aug 2019, 01:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"The Scottish Psychopath" has grown up a lot since his first run in WWE.

What's the story?

What was once shaping up to be a card with almost 15 matches, SummerSlam is currently booked with only 10 bouts for Sunday's event in Toronto.

One Superstar who is surprisingly off of the card is Drew McIntyre. While speaking with Cathy Kelley on WWE Now, McIntyre expressed that he was frustrated with not being on the card but that he has learned to be patient. Fightful.com carried transcripts of the interview.

In case you didn't know...

McIntyre originally was a mid-carder in his first run with WWE but returned to the company as a part of NXT a couple of years ago. He debuted on the main roster last year to aid Dolph Ziggler but has recently been a henchman during Shane McMahon's reign of terror on WWE.

The heart of the matter...

Of all of the top wrestlers in WWE, it is somewhat of a shock that someone like McIntyre isn't on the card. He has been prominently featured on programming due to his alignment with McMahon, but as the card has been finalized, he finds himself on the outside looking in.

He isn't the only prominent star not on the card as Champions like The New Day, the OC and Shinsuke Nakamura also don't have matches on Sunday. McIntyre sat down with Cathy Kelley and was frustrated but revealed how much he has grown since his last stint in WWE.

"It's a little frustrating, but the truth is, and the thing I've learned is patience," said McIntyre. "I've been all over everything for the past three months. Sometimes it's a good thing if you're not necessarily there all the time."

While the end game is to have a match on the second biggest PPV card of the calendar year, there are other things going on in Toronto all weekend, and McIntyre is happy to be a part of that.

"The cool thing about the weekend is we have so much going on, and I'm very happy that the company has enough faith in me to put me on all these media junkets that I wouldn't have gotten to do when I was younger. It's something I trained for outside the company, every week doing multiple interviews and practice, practice, practice. I genuinely love doing it. A lot of people get frustrated, 'Oh, I have to get up at six and talk about wrestling.' Think of the bigger picture. We're very lucky to do what we do. If you gotta wake up early to talk about wrestling, it's a sweet gig."

What's next?

If we have learned anything from WWE over the last two years, it's that just because they advertise something in advance, things don't always play out that way. They book things on the fly and some people change their minds very easily. Don't be surprised if he appears in some capacity.