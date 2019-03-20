WWE News: Drew McIntyre issues a bold statement after destroying The Shield

Soumik Datta
20 Mar 2019, 04:42 IST

Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre scored an important pinfall victory over Seth Rollins in order to shake things up emphatically on the Road To WrestleMania 35.

Following his dominant win, McIntyre took to social media and sent a message to The Shield.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded Fastlane pay-per-view, The Shield reunited for the one final time, as Dean Ambrose joined his brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who also marked his in-ring comeback having recovered from leukemia.

With The Shield securing a huge win over the trio of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre, 'The Hounds of Justice' ended their final run in the best way possible. However, following the farewell of the group, McIntyre targeted all three members of The Shield and is recently coming off a huge win over Dean Ambrose as well.

On last week's episode of Raw, McIntyre also brutally assaulted Reigns, preventing him from competing in his first singles match since making his return to the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre has made a huge statement with his recent actions on Raw, as he continued to brutalize and destroy The Shield, one by one, piece by piece. Having already successfully battered both Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns last week, McIntyre is now on coming off a huge win over the third and final member of The Shield, Seth Rollins.

Following his win over Rollins on Raw this week, McIntyre took to Twitter and made a bold statement regarding his actions against The Shield. Below is what 'The Scottish Psychopath' had to say:

Behold the pale horse. The man who sat on him was death, and Hell followed with him #RAW pic.twitter.com/GQUyOv56fL — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 19, 2019

What's next?

Not only did Drew McIntyre defeat Seth Rollins on Raw this week but also challenged Roman Reigns to a huge one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35. Reigns, however, is yet to respond to the challenge but considering its 'The Big Dog', it is pretty likely that we will witness a clash between the two powerhouses.

