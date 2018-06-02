WWE News: Drew McIntyre opens about what Undertaker is really like backstage

The Undertaker has inspired so many young stars over the course of his career.

Drew McIntyre has been inspired by The Undertaker

What's the story?

Drew McIntyre shared the WWE locker room with The Undertaker as part of his first run in WWE and it appears that the former NXT Champion learned a lot from working alongside The Deadman.

In case you didn't know...

McIntyre was once seen as the future of WWE before he was pushed into a group with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal known as 3MB and was then shockingly released from the company back in 2014 along with Mahal as a cost-cutting measure.

McIntyre was then resigned to the company last year and made part of the NXT brand and has since been able to make more of an impact in WWE as part of his second run. McIntyre is currently part of the team with Dolph Ziggler and the duo are taking over the Raw Tag Team Division one team at a time.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre has been in WWE long enough to have worked with some of the biggest legends in the company and one of those was The Undertaker. Drew explained in a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling that The Deadman was one of the stars who helped him to maintain the passion for the business in the latter part of his career. (Transcript via NODQ.com)

"Undertaker, right up until his last day was working full time constantly, even when he was beat up, had fire in his eyes. If he couldn't walk, he was flying around and he was The Undertaker in every way. That was such an inspiration."

Undertaker has been a huge inspiration for McIntyre throughout his career and now the former Champion is looking to follow in his footsteps.

"Now, these guys haven't been on the road with those guys and hadn't had the chance to learn from these people. They may have met them once or twice but they haven't been on the road, and hadn't had the chance to look up to these guys the way I had looked up to The Undertaker. Now, we don't have that anymore, and I feel like I need to be that guy. I am only 32, and have been wrestling for 20 years. You may think that I am in my 40's because I have been around forever, but now I know that I need to be here and be a good example, not only for me but for the entire business."

What's next?

Current speculation suggests that Ziggler and McIntyre could be set to step into a feud with American Alpha, which could easily be a stepping stone to the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Do you think Drew McIntyre has what it takes to be a top guy in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below!