WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals how Jinder Mahal was ready to quit wrestling following WWE release 

News
4.58K   //    22 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST

Drew McIntyre reveals Jinder Mahal's mindset following his release

What's the story?

Jinder Mahal was released from WWE back in 2014 along with Drew McIntyre as part of budget cuts and his former 3MB teammate recently revealed that the former World Champion was thinking of giving up wrestling at this time.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Heath Slater once worked together as 3MB, who even though they were only ever used as jobbers on WWE TV, were still popular with the WWE Universe.

Mahal was one of a number of names including Teddy Long, Curt Hawkins, Brodus Clay and McIntyre that were shockingly released from the company in June 2014 as part of budget cuts.

The heart of the matter

Mahal and McIntyre remained friends following their release and the former NXT Champion recently revealed as part of his appearance on the Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia that Mahal was thinking of walking away from the business following his 2014 release.

“I’d been doing all my stuff. I’d really made a name for myself and things were going fantastic. I’d met with Jinder at MacDinton’s in Tampa, where we used to go for years with my wife….we were with Jinder and at the time he’d gone up to 260 and not necessarily a good 260 and he was talking about giving up the wrestling and looking into perhaps a franchise, like a Subway or something. He’s very smart. He was gonna do well no matter what he did; but, it was depressing to hear he was gonna give up on the wrestling because it’s all he’s ever done. After that, I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I could get something going for him.’ Not long after that he started training, giving himself a kick up the arse, and just started changing his life around, cut out the drinking, and really started getting better in how he looked. Right after that, he got a call from WWE.”

What's next?

Both Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal have been resigned by WWE in recent years and have both been able to lift Championships both in NXT and on the main roster, which shows that WWE releases aren't always final.

Do you think there are any other WWE releases who could return in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below.

