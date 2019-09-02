WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals why Vince McMahon is a significant part of his character

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 165 // 02 Sep 2019, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre in early 2019

Drew McIntyre's position in WWE

Drew McIntyre has been in a very interesting place in WWE. He's a little over 18 months into his second run in the main roster and he has yet to reach the heights that many hoped he would by this point.

Naturally, due to his huge change in appearance, it was only assumed that McIntyre would be pushed right off the bat when he re-debuted on the main roster. He has been protected but perhaps hasn't progressed as much as fans would have liked.

Either way, he seems to be in no rush about it at this moment. When speaking to Fightful, he talked about Vince McMahon introducing him on WWE television and even how he "accidentally" created the Claymore Kick.

Drew McIntyre on Vince McMahon introducing him on WWE television

If you didn't watch WWE over the past decade or so, you may have missed what was a rather big introduction. Vince McMahon hardly ever introduces Superstars, but he made a big exception for the Scottish Psychopath.

When talking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, McIntyre revealed that he has no regrets and that Vince McMahon will be a significant part of his TV character, but there was one thing missing:

“I don’t regret anything. He’s never introduced anybody that way and I assume never will again. So that’s just part of my history. I think, no matter what, things wouldn’t have necessarily worked out the way for me they are now because I wasn’t ready for it. So, the way I look at it is, when I get the opportunity and when time is right and the right story, that moment and that run is going to be a significant part of the growth of my character. But first I need that kick a** heel run.”

It's interesting how McIntyre still desires a nasty heel run. He's the perfect kind of character to have it and we have no doubt that he will get his turn in the coming year. At that point, Vince McMahon will undoubtedly be a significant part of his television character.

To be alerted about WWE news stories like this, be sure to follow us on Twitter at @SKProWrestling!