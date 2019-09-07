WWE News: Drew McIntyre says he is willing to challenge for the United Kingdom Championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 80 // 07 Sep 2019, 06:32 IST

Drew McIntyre is willing to face WALTER in NXT UK

Monday Night RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down for an interview with SPORTBible and during the conversation, The Scottish Psychopath revealed that he would love to have a match against current WWE United Kingdom Champion, WALTER.

Who is WALTER?

Austrian pro wrestler WALTER is the current WWE UK Champion who made his debut for the company at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, confronting then-UK Champion Pete Dunne after his successful title defense.

Shortly after his debut, WALTER challenged Dunne for the UK Championship and at NXT TakeOver: New York, the former defeated The Bruiserweight to win his first title in WWE and becoming only the third man to hold the championship.

At the recently concluded NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff pay-per-view, WALTER successfully defended his UK Championship against Tyler Bate in a barnburner of a match.

Drew McIntyre willing to face WALTER of NXT UK

WALTER's instant classic with Tyler Bate at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff was certainly one of the most talked-about points from the show, however, another notable moment that took place at the Cardiff International Arena was the surprise appearance of RAW star Cesaro who defeated Ilja Dragunov on the night.

Now, similarly like Cesaro, former RAW Tag Team Champion, Drew McIntyre is willing to make a one-off appearance in NXT UK, as he would love to have a matchup against WALTER at some point down the line in the future.

While speaking to SPORTBible, McIntyre stated that there are a bunch of people he would love to work with but in particular, namedropped WALTER as one a potential challenger. (H/T: SEScoops)

“There’s a bunch of people I want to work with. but if we want to give people a show they won’t forget, then I guess me and WALTER would be quite the spectacle. Somebody like him joining here would up the level of competition here, and I think you need competition to grow. So, for sure, [I would want him here].”

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

Since losing to Ricochet in the opening round of the King of the Ring Tournament, Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on the main roster. However, expect The Scottish Physcopath to make his return to the Red Brand considering that RAW is headed to Madison Square Garden next week.