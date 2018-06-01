WWE News: Drew McIntyre speaks about lack of passion in WWE locker room

Drawing on personal experience, the former NXT Champion had some words of warning for the talent not being used in WWE

Drew McIntyre spoke about the lack of passion in WWE's locker room

Drew McIntyre is a man who has experienced it all. He was the golden boy of WWE during his first stint with the company, being labelled The Chosen One, before being released. The Scotsman then worked the independents, making a huge name for himself before finding himself back in WWE as a very different beast than before - winning the NXT Championship and now running roughshod through the main roster.

Well, who better to give advice to the Superstars who aren't quite finding themselves on television or in favourable spots? The ICW Hall of Famer has done just that.

Drew McIntyre made his return to Raw alongside Dolph Ziggler after the Superstar Shake-up. McIntyre has suffered only one defeat in WWE since his return, and it was in his final NXT match where he lost his NXT Championship to Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Things weren't always so favourable for the former Intercontinental Champion, though, as McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014.

Over the past four years since his release, the Ayr man went out and made his name everywhere but WWE and eventually found his way back last year, and has looked every bit the top star since his return. Drew McIntyre has truly established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world today and is no doubt well deserving of his current role and push in WWE right now.

Drew McIntyre took NXT by storm

Following his first run with WWE that ended with his departure in 2014, McIntyre started from scratch and built himself up as a true top talent in the indies and Impact Wrestling, essentially resuscitating his career and taking his game to the next level.

Drew McIntyre made history immediately on his return, becoming the first ever Superstar to win the NXT Title in his TakeOver in-ring debut and, after a lengthy spell on the shelf with a torn bicep, McIntyre is now one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW.

Former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on the latest episode of The Ross Report about not taking his role in WWE for granted and why you need to fight to be on television and be utilised as a talent - and there's no man who knows both sides of that coin better than himself.

Don’t blame creative. Don’t sit there with a boo-boo face, you figure out the story and you tell the story cause there’s a lot of people waiting in NXT to take your spot if you’re not willing to step up on Raw.

Drew McIntyre is heading straight to the top

McIntyre spoke candidly about his release, and reviving his wrestling career.

I did get released, it was the best thing to happen to me because I finally got reunited with that fire, that passion. I had to sink or swim. I understand that Raw is the best show in the world, the best product in the world. We have five hours of Raw and SmackDown every week and, as good as a lot of it is, there is a lot of filler in there and there is a lot guys just sitting around.

As for the talent who aren't being used...

They don’t have the passion, it is as simple as that. I can say it because I was that guy. I’m disappointed in myself, I wasn’t working my ass off to get to the top, I wasn’t preparing myself in the gym, I wasn’t pitching stories, I wasn’t trying to be a better performer.

The former Intercontinental Champion went on to speak about the thriving indie scene and the difference between the talent there, in NXT, and some of the WWE Superstars.

I think people forget that they are in WWE and they become complacent. It just makes me sick because you’ve seen the independent scene right now, you know how much talent is there is out there.

From Chosen One to wake-up call...

I was the NXT Champion I know how much talent is there. They’ve got the fire in their eyes their ready to take their spots and I’m there to make sure that Monday Night Raw is all killer. We don’t any need filler anymore. It all trickles down from the top. Like the whole industry, Monday Night Raw needs to be killer from top to bottom and right now, there’s room for improvement and I’m there to be the wake-up call that it needs.

Drew McIntyre has been regularly featured on Raw since his return and is currently undefeated - with he and Dolph Ziggler even getting a win over Braun Strowman and Finn Balor. We can expect to see more of McIntyre on Monday nights!

