WWE News: Drew McIntyre takes shot at RAW Superstars on Twitter after NXT TakeOver

Now this is one brutal Tweet! What do you guys think?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 17 Jun 2018, 13:02 IST
1.94K

McIntyre had some harsh words for RAW superstars!
McIntyre had some harsh words for RAW superstars!

What's the story?

We've seen this time and time again, haven't we? After an incredible NXT TakeOver takes place, the main roster event that follows is usually tepid and underwhelming.

Drew McIntyre made a special note of this fact in a Tweet that he recently sent out. He asked the superstars in the roster to introspect and ask themselves if they're truly worthy of being a part of the RAW brand.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre had an ill-fated first run with the company, but he reinvented himself in the independents. He returned to NXT with much fanfare, but unfortunately was injured for a brief period.

He was called up to the main roster during the recent Superstar Shake-Up, as Dolph Ziggler's ally. The two men have been likened to Shawn Michaels and Diesel. It is believed that those in the company are very impressed with McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

As much as one may like to think that this was sent out by Drew McIntyre, the person; this Tweet is exactly in line with the character that he is portraying. McIntyre has called himself the wake-up call that RAW needs and has accused the main roster of becoming rather complacent.

Through this Tweet, McIntyre also put over the men and women in NXT who give it their all, on every given occasion. While furthering his character, McIntyre also used his social media reach to ask his fans to, indirectly, check out NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

What's next?

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are thick as thieves at this moment in time. However, there have been rumblings about a singles push for McIntyre. It remains to be seen if McIntyre will rise to his potential, after his unfortunate first run with WWE.

Can you imagine McIntyre as a future Universal Champion? Do you think he can defeat Brock Lesnar someday?

WWE Raw Drew McIntyre
