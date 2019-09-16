WWE News: Drew McIntyre weighs in on NXT moving to the USA Network

Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT will make its expansion as a live program on USA Network on September 18 and will shift from a one-hour show to a two-hour one.

This definitely has the WWE Universe and the Superstars talking all over the internet and one particular person of interest is Drew McIntyre.

During my time as @WWENXT champion I corrected every journalist who used the term ‘moving up’ as NXT has always been the 3rd brand in my eyes. This Wednesday its official. Everyone on Raw & Smackdown better pay attention & up their in-ring game cause business is about to pick up https://t.co/eYFrpwdyER — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 16, 2019

McIntyre's initial run in the main-roster

McIntyre enjoyed some variable amount of success while he had his first main-roster run with the company where he was a former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion.

Everything started going downhill for him when he became a part of the faction 3MB along with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. He got his release from WWE on 12 June, 2014 and went back to the independent scene where he refurbished his character and in-ring skills.

A vocal supporter of NXT

At NXT TakeOver: Orlando, McIntyre made an appearance on-screen where he was seen sitting in the front-row. WWE shortly announced that he had re-signed with the company and will be performing in its developmental territory, i.e. WWE NXT.

After enjoying an undefeated streak he went on to dethrone then WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and had a good run with the title eventually losing it to Andrade at NXT TakeOver: WarGames making it his first loss since returning to NXT.

It was announced after the match that McIntyre had suffered a legitimate bicep injury and would be out of active competition for a couple of months.

The night after WrestleMania 34 he made his return on Raw and allied himself with Dolph Ziggler by attacking Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews and turned heel for the first time since 2014 (he was a babyface during his stint at NXT).

The Sinister Scotsman since making his redebut on WWE NXT has always been very supportive of the yellow brand and has always considered it as more of a "third-brand" than a developmental territory. Even after getting drafted to the main roster, it is evident from his latest tweet that NXT holds a special place in his heart.