WWE News: NXT Championship changes hands; Adam Cole debuts after the main event

ROH is here to dominate the WWE.

The former Bullet Club member is made an emphatic statement

What’s the story?

Bobby Roode’s reign as NXT Champion came to an end at the hands of Drew McIntyre, but the Chosen One's championship celebration was cut short by former Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole.

In case you didn’t know...

McIntyre was released from the WWE in 2014 and spent his time wrestling on the independent scene for the last three years. T

he former Intercontinental Champion (his last title win in the WWE back in 2009) reappeared on WWE programming at NXT Takeover: Orlando as an audience member and revealed after the show that he would be competing in the promotion.

Adam Cole is known for his work in NXT, during which he won a slew of Championships and even won two tournaments.

The heart of the matter

After getting a near fall with a Future Shock DDT, McIntyre would defeat Roode with a Claymore kick to become the thirteenth NXT Champion. After celebrating his first title win in WWE since 2010, McIntyre was approached by Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of the recently reformed team reDRagon before being blindsided by Cole.

The former Bullet Club member then took the NXT Championship in his hands and stood in unison with his fellow Ring of Honor Alumni.

Even though Cole was the assailant in this scenario, Fish and O’Reilly were involved in an earlier brawl with the participants in the NXT Tag Team Championship match.

What’s next?

With all three men standing together, the message has been sent that the former ROH wrestlers are sticking together.

Their pursuit of championship gold could come true as early as NXT Takeover: Houston in November.

Author’s take

With attacks against the NXT Champion and the Tag Team Champions, the rest of the locker-room may be the victims of what seems like a pro-ROH storyline.

