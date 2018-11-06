WWE News: Dustin Rhodes reveals his ongoing fight against depression

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 833 // 06 Nov 2018, 07:04 IST

Future Hall of Famer Goldust has battled his fair share of demons over the years

What's the story?

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes, known as Goldust, will go down as one of the most bizarre performers in the company's history. Over the past three decades, the former Intercontinental Champion has found a way to keep his character fresh, while battling a list of insanely talented performers, entertaining the millions of fans at home along the way. However, he revealed today that he was dealing with a different kind of battle and one that can affect anyone.

In case you didn't know...

While Goldust was a wildly popular character in the late 90s and early 2000s, Dustin Rhodes' drug addiction would force him down a path that would lead him away from the WWE, spiraling out of control. Rhodes has brought this time of his life up in multiple interviews, considering it the worst part of his life. However, the Bizarre One managed to battle back, winning his battle with substance abuse.

In 2008, Goldust decided it was time to get clean, and managed to revive his career. Since then, Rhodes has put on some of the greatest matches of his career and even had a fantastic storyline featuring his real-life brother, Cody Rhodes. The two would fight for the honor of their Hall of Fame father Dusty Rhodes, eventually overcoming the Shield, winning their jobs back along with the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2013.

Goldust became one of the industry's biggest success stories, managing to come back from his demons, revive his career, and return to the ring in better shape than he'd been in during his first few runs with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Dustin Rhodes revealed another battle that he'd been dealing with: depression.

"For too long I have felt a little worthless," said Rhodes. "At times I struggle with my worth because I stay in my head constantly."

For too long I have felt a little worthless and it’s definitely something I need to work on. I’m humble, I’m a good man, I work hard and at times I struggle with my worth because I stay in my head constantly. I, we must get out of our heads and see the true us! #IAmWorth #loveme — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) November 5, 2018

The son of a plumber decided to bring his mental health disorder into the light, sharing his struggle with the WWE Universe.

What's next?

Rhodes joins the list of other top WWE superstars, both past and present, who have revealed their own battles with mental health. Even The Rock has revealed before that he dealt with depression in an early part of his life.

Others such as Alexa Bliss (anorexia), Aleister Black (depression/anxiety), Bret Hart (depression) and Mauro Ranallo (Bipolar Disorder), the latter of whom was featured in his own documentary on Showtime called "Bipolar Rock 'N' Roller."

It's tough to see people struggling with depression, bipolar disorder, or any other mental health disorder. However, to see these superstars bring their issues to the light in order to help those who may feel isolated by their condition is heartwarming.

Dustin Rhodes continues to show that he's a true diamond with a heart of gold in this industry, as he uses his platform to help those who struggle with mental health.