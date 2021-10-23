"I think you can build something around that guy" - Wrestling veteran wants WWE to promote Drew McIntyre as the top babyface on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes WWE should book Drew McIntyre as a top babyface on the blue brand.

Mantell appeared on this week's episode of Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to review Friday's SmackDown. McIntyre began his night at the Blue Brand by issuing an open challenge. The Scottish Warrior then squashed Sami Zayn to pick up an impressive victory.

Mantell stated that Drew McIntyre, if booked correctly, could be the top babyface for the blue brand, leading the charge against Roman Reigns.

Here is what Mantell said:

"Well, I was looking at him tonight, Drew McIntyre. You'd have to rehab him but that is a guy you could build some interest around. Because he's a big guy and Roman couldn't bully him around. I think you can build something around that guy. I think you might need to have somebody take him and I haven't got to that point yet. I think there is a lot of rubber left in Drew McIntyre. And when the rubber hits the road, you might have something there," Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

Drew McIntyre came up short at Crown Jewel against Big E

McIntyre challenged Big E for the WWE title at Crown Jewel in his last bout as a RAW Superstar. However, Big E proved to be the better man as he caught McIntyre on his shoulder and planted him with the Big Ending for the three-count.

However, the Scottish Warrior will look to put the past behind him. McIntyre will build on the momentum he got after defeating Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

