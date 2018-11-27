WWE News: E! Announces the return date for Total Bellas Season 4

The ladies are excited for what's to come in season 4!

What’s the story?

The fourth season of 'Total Bellas' finally has a return date. PWInsider has confirmed the official time the Bella centric show will air on the E! network.

In case you didn’t know…

If you’ve completely managed to ignore anything Bella reality related, 'Total Bellas' centers around WWE superstars Nikki and Brie Bella.

Audiences get a view of the outside life of the WWE superstars as they handle love, family, and other issues surrounding the stars that just happens to be caught on camera.

Last season, the reality show tackled Nikki Bella’s fallout from her canceled wedding from her former beau, John Cena. The cameras also caught Brie tackling life as a mother and entrepreneur, along with husband Daniel Bryan’s emotional return to the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has confirmed that 'Total Bellas' is set to return on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Amy Introcaso-Davis, the Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E!, expressed her excitement over the return of 'Total Bellas':

“Nikki and Brie’s willingness to be open about their struggles and celebrate their triumphs with their fans is what makes ‘Total Bellas’ such a hit with our audience, The Bella Twins embody the strong, empowered women that we celebrate here at E!, and we are so excited to see what the future has in store for them next.”

The Bella twins also spoke about the viewers watching their journey as they navigate being a being businesswomen, dealing with real-life drama, and wrestling:

“I’m so excited for another season of ‘Total Bellas’ and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army. “I can’t wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure,” added Nikki Bella.

What’s next?

The return of The Bella Twins inside the WWE ring is questionable at the moment, but the sisters remain in the public eye and as previously mentioned, their reality show will return in January next year.