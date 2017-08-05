WWE SummerSlam 2017 News: Surprising winner revealed in early betting odds for the WWE Universal Championship match

Who do the bettors consider the favorite going into the biggest main event of the summer?

by Jeremy Bennett News 05 Aug 2017, 04:35 IST

There are a lot of heavy hitters in the SummerSlam main event this year...

What's the story?

The early betting odds for the main event at SummerSlam are out, as per BetWrestling. As revealed a couple of weeks back, the main event is a Fatal-4-Way to determine the WWE Universal Championship in which Brock Lesnar defends against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

Currently, Lesnar is the favourite to win and retain his title at (-120). As we had reported in our exclusive first, Brock Lesnar is indeed pencilled in to win the title at the PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has held the WWE Universal Championship for just over four months after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

The win was his fifth world championship within the WWE to go along with one reign with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter...

The long shot to win the WWE Universal Championship is Braun Strowman at (+700) or a seven to one shot.

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe are dead even at (+245), which is nearly a two and a half to one shot to win the title.

Of the three contenders, only Strowman has never been a world champion. Reigns is a three-time world champion; while Samoa Joe is two-time world champion with a reign a piece in Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

What's next?

There are two editions of Monday Night Raw left before these four monsters clash at SummerSlam.

Expect some sort of a match involving Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Strowman. It is unknown if Lesnar will appear on next week's episode.

Author's take...

I'm not at all surprised that Lesnar is the favourite on the betting sheet considering the rumor is that he is going to hold the WWE Universal Championship through to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

It is a little more shocking to see that Strowman is that much further behind Reigns and Joe though.

A small part of me thought Strowman would be the one to take the title off of Lesnar at SummerSlam earlier this year, but due to the recent developments, I think Joe is going to win this match.

He has done a phenomenal job in the main event slot since become the #1 contender for Great Balls Of Fire. He can sell merchandise and is someone I think Vince could get behind.