WWE News: Early Betting Odds for WrestleMania 33 released

What are fans betting on for WrestleMania 33?

Orton is expected to win another world title at WrestleMania.

What’s the Story?

Bet Wrestling has some early betting odds for the outcome of all the matches at WrestleMania 33 in two weeks.

There have been 11 matches announced for the big show, but the betting odds are showing that fans expect Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens to walk out of Camping World Stadium as newly crowned champions.

In case you didn’t know....

WrestleMania 33 will take place on April 2, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The kickoff show will begin at 5 P.M. EST/2 P.M. PST while the main show will begin at 7 P.M. EST/4 P.M. PST. The following are the matches that have been officially announced for WrestleMania:

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (c) – Universal Championship

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (c) – WWE Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (c) – United States Championship

Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c) – Raw Women’s Championship

Every Woman on the SmackDown Roster – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Club (c) – Raw Tag Team Championships

Austin Aries vs. Neville (c) – Cruiserweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The rest are matches that have yet to be announced but are still expected to take place as of now:

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose (c) – Intercontinental Championship

The heart of the matter

Despite not being officially announced, fans have placed their bets on Triple H and Rollins’s match as well. The official betting odds are listed below:

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) 6/1 vs Brock Lesnar 1/16

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) 9/4 vs Randy Orton 2/7

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) 1/3 vs Sasha Banks 3/1 vs Charlotte 7/2

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) 15/8 vs Kevin Owens 4/11

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) 5/6 vs Austin Aries 5/6

RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) 8/11 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass 15/8 vs Sheamus & Cesaro 2/1

Roman Reigns 8/13 vs The Undertaker 6/5

John Cena & Nikki Bella 1/2 vs Miz & Maryse 11/8

Shane McMahon 15/8 vs AJ Styles 4/11

Seth Rollins 1/3 vs Triple H 2/1

Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Braun Strowman 1/6

Big Show 7/1

Samoa Joe 7/1

Big Cass 8/1

Luke Harper 14/1

Sami Zayn 16/1

Finn Balor 18/1

Cesaro 20/1

Kurt Angle 20/1

Mark Henry 20/1

Rusev 20/1

Baron Corbin 22/1

Dolph Ziggler 22/1

Hideo Itami 22/1

Kane 22/1

Kofi Kingston 22/1

Seth Rollins 22/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 22/1

The Miz 22/1

AJ Styles 25/1

Apollo Crews 25/1

Austin Aries 25/1

Big E 25/1

Bobby Roode 25/1

Dean Ambrose 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Karl Anderson 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Luke Gallows 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Shawn Michaels 25/1

Sheamus 25/1

Tye Dillinger 25/1

Chris Jericho 33/1

Hulk Hogan 33/1

Kalisto 33/1

Roman Reigns 33/1

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 33/1

The Rock 33/1

Triple H 50/1

Heath Slater 50/1

Jack Swagger 50/1

Neville 50/1

Titus O’Neil 50/1

Tyler Breeze 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Zack Ryder 50/1

Bo Dallas 66/1

Charlotte 66/1

Jey Uso 66/1

Jimmy Uso 66/1

Curtis Axel 80/1

Darren Young 80/1

Goldust 80/1

R-Truth 80/1

Batista 100/1

Brock Lesnar 100/1

The Undertaker 100/1

Conor McGregor 150/1

CM Punk 200/1

Ronda Rousey 250/1

What’s next?

There are still two more weeks until WrestleMania and the WWE have often changed plans at the very last moment. Don’t be surprised to see the betting odds shift drastically when the smart money comes in for WrestleMania 33, based on backstage creative meetings a day before the show.

Author’s take

Clearly some of these betting odd choices are ridiculous as CM Punk, Ronda Rousey, Connor McGregor, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock will definitely not take part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Aside from that, these seem like the safe bets knowing the WWE’s booking tendencies.

