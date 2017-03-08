WWE WrestleMania 33 Matches: Prediction and analysis

We predict and analyse the potential card for Wrestlemania 33.

WrestleMania 33 is stacked with big names.

We are well and truly on the road to WrestleMania 33. After the less than stellar WWE Fastlane 2017 Pay Per View, the majority of WrestleMania 33 matches were confirmed on the recently concluded episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Today, we take a look at and analyse all the expected matches for this year’s WrestleMania as well as get in some early predictions on what we expect to see on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, without further ado, here are the expected matches:

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 33 MATCH CARD

Match Number WrestleMania 33 Preshow Status 1) Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Confirmed 2) Smackdown Live Women’s Championship Battle Royal Confirmed 3) Dean Ambrose (c) vs Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match) Pending

Match Number WrestleMania 33 Main Card Status 1) John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse (Intergender Tag Team Match) Confirmed 2) Chris Jericho (c) vs Kevin Owens (WWE US Championship Match) Confirmed 3) Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match for Raw Women’s Championship) Confirmed 4) AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon Confirmed 5) Triple H vs Seth Rollins Pending 6) The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns Confirmed 7) Bray Wyatt (c) vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship Match) Confirmed 8) Goldeberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship Match) Confirmed

That’s the information we have to go on right now, so let’s dive right into our early predictions for WrestleMania 33:

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Strowman is expected to make a statement at the Battle Royal.

The now traditional Battle Royal for the Andre the Giant Memorial trophy is one that doesn’t really hold too much importance. We have some top, top stars such as Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews throwing their hats into the ring.

The expected winner this year is Braun Strowman with The Monster Among Men rumoured to be in the match since he doesn’t have any high-calibre opponents to work with.

Prediction: Braun Strowman.