WWE News: EC3 post cryptic message about WWE future

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
1.62K   //    12 Jun 2019, 04:47 IST

'The Top 1%' has had minimal exposure on Raw since being called up at the beginning of the year.
'The Top 1%' has had minimal exposure on Raw since being called up at the beginning of the year.

What's the story?

At the beginning of 2019, WWE advertised that six new Superstars from NXT would be debuting soon. Among them was former Impact Champion EC3.

Due to his limited use on Raw and his lack of matches on main WWE programming, EC3 might be unhappy with his position in the global juggernaut. He recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram that mentioned both the past and the future.


In case you didn't know...

EC3 was released by WWE in 2013 but made a big splash in TNA/Impact Wrestling as the spoiled nephew of Dixie Carter. He won the Impact Heavyweight Championship twice.

Due to his popularity, he was resigned by WWE in 2018 and spent six months in NXT before debuting briefly on Raw at the beginning of 2019.

The heart of the matter

Several Superstars have been unhappy with their places in the WWE. Luke Harper asked for his release as did The Revival at the beginning of the year.

Although he hasn't outright done the same, EC3 has been used sparingly on Raw. He's mainly been relegated to Main Event or chasing R-Truth for the 24/7 Title.

He was one of the wrestlers stuck in the elevator with the champion on this past week's Raw. As some stars often do, he posted something cryptic on his Instagram page today.

The former Impact Champion's appearances on Raw were in two matches against the departing Dean Ambrose. Getting choke-slammed through a table by Braun Strowman was also part of one of his Raw appearances.

A Twitter account also recently posted a split-screen video of EC3's entrances to the ring, with his first showing on Raw on the top and his more recent appearances on Main Event on the bottom.

'The Top 1%' appears greatly disinterested during his entrance on the bottom. WrestleTalk.com carried the tweet in a news piece regarding EC3's post.

What's next?

With so many people on the roster, not everyone is going to get on TV and get the push they want. With that being said, however, EC3 has been the worst-handled of the six initial debutees from NXT earlier in the year.

Lacey Evans has already challenged for the Raw Women's Title whereas Lars Sullivan has been featured regularly. And although she was a non-factor in WWE until post-WrestleMania, Nikki Cross has been a regular on Raw for the last month.

Even Heavy Machinery appears to be getting a title shot soon. EC3 certainly has a reason to be acting uninterested.

Tags:
Impact Wrestling The Revival Heavy Machinery WWE Lacey Evans EC3
