WWE News: EC3 sends another cryptic tweet regarding how he is used in WWE

EC3 had another appearance on Raw, although not in a match.

What's the story?

EC3 has been one of the most misused Superstars in all of WWE. Since debuting in early 2019, he has had a few matches but has mainly been used in comedic segments.

After his latest segment on Raw last night, the former Impact Champion tweeted in response to a fan that 'Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside.'

In case you missed it . . .

EC3 did such great work on the mic and in the ring during his run in Impact that he was resigned to WWE in NXT. After a short stint with the yellow brand, he was called up to the main roster at the beginning of 2019 along Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans.

He had two matches with Dean Ambrose before the latter departed the company. He also was featured backstage in short moments where he merely admired himself in a mirror.

The heart of the matter

EC3 has been allowed very little time on the mic. It was one of the aspects of his character that made him so popular and easy to hate. Since being a main-roster member, however, he has been used sparingly and often as a comedic device in segments.

He was destroyed by Braun Strowman after getting power-slammed through a table and has been among the crowd chasing R-Truth in pursuits of capturing the 24/7 Title. Baron Corbin has been searching for a special guest referee for his upcoming match at Stomping Grounds with Seth Rollins.

Corbin has interviewed several candidates, but after getting attacked by Rollins, they have all changed their minds. During 'the Kevin and Sami Show' last night, Corbin revealed that EC3 would be his pick for the match. After an attack from Rollins, EC3 was left lying face-down on the entrance ramp.

The former Impact Superstar was then used as a prop by the New Day to set up a six-man match between the New Day and Corbin, Owens and Zayn. Even though comedic wrestling has its place in wrestling if it is done well, it seems as if EC3 isn't a fan of how he is being utilized in WWE.

Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside. https://t.co/CzHbw53oYj — ecIII (@therealec3) June 18, 2019

It reminded fans of the movie Weekend at Bernie's and even Renee Young mentioned that fact during commentary. The movie involved two employees trying to make it seem that their dead boss was actually alive.

What's next?

I was actually happy to see that EC3 was getting a big spot, but should have known that Rollins would attack him. The whole fact that he was used more as a comedic prop rather than as an actual Superstar must have hit a boiling point with the former Impact Wrestler. He hasn't outright asked for his release yet, but it might be on the horizon.