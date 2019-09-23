WWE News: EC3 unexpectedly wins championship at Live Event

EC3 hasn't been a lucky man

EC3 reaches new heights

It's no secret that EC3 hasn't exactly been a success in WWE. It's no real fault of his own, especially since he was put in a position where he faced Dean Ambrose and was supposed to be the babyface, only to get rejected by the crowd.

After this, it's been completely downhill from there, with EC3 essentially jobbing out on episodes of Main Event and hardly ever being featured on RAW.

This past weekend, WWE did a live event tour in China and Southeast Asia, with EC3 surprisingly winning a championship, not once...but twice.

How did it happen?

EC3 coming remotely close to a championship at this point seems out of the realm of possibility. However, it isn't impossible when it comes to the 24/7 championship. After all, Drake Maverick is so obsessed by it that he is yet to consumate his marriage!

EC3 did get a sniff of the 24/7 gold this past weekend, first in Manila, Phillipines when he defeated R-Truth via a roll-up after Chad Gable looked away. He lost it the same night and the same was repeated in Shanghai, China. You can watch the clip below.

R-Truth regains the 24/7 from EC3 title with the assist from Gable, WHo IS UNREAl #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/Jfco9Kr9sS — KP | Was @ G1... (@archaicbro) September 20, 2019

EC3 would have left a little less frustrated if the 24/7 title were intact. He lost to Chad Gable but refused to walk out empty handed. Unfortunately for him, it was Gable who once again got the better of him, assisting R-Truth in becoming a 17-time Champion in Manli and then 18-time Champion in Shanghai.

It's unreal to see how many times Truth has held the title, but it goes perfectly around his waist and is the ideal prop for a comedy character such as himself. Hopefully, this means better things will be coming for the Top 1%er EC3.

