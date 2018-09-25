WWE News: Eddie Guerrero's daughter signs with televised wrestling promotion

Shaul Guerrero has signed a new TV deal

What's the story?

Shaul Guerrero was once signed with WWE but she opted to ask for her release from the company back in 2014 when it seemed as though she was looking to leave the wrestling business. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero has since made her return to the wrestling business but it isn't with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Shaul Guerrero is a former Queen of FCW and was one of the stars who came over to NXT when the show was rebranded back in 2012. Shaul then made a handful of appearances under the ring name Raquel Diaz for the developmental brand but this was followed by a number of issues when it came to her personal life and asked for her WWE release back in 2014.

Guerrero married current WWE star Aiden English back in 2016 so she still has some connections to the wrestling business through the SmackDown superstar, but she has spent the last few years on the sidelines along with her mother who left the company around the same time.

The heart of the matter

Guerrero made her return to professional wrestling earlier this year when she worked as a commentator for a Reality of Wrestling event called Ladies Night Out.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero recently signed a new deal to be part of the upcoming Woman Of Wrestling series which will air on AXS TV in the coming months.

The Press release reported (via Ringsidenews) that "Guerrero’s duties will begin on October 10TH at the WOW – Women Of Wrestling live event in Los Angeles, taking over for long-time ring announcer and GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) creator David McLane, who was the original ring announcer for both GLOW and WOW.”

What's next?

Shaul's duties with the company don't start for another two weeks but it will be interesting to see what role Shaul will have in the shows moving forward after spending almost four years on the sidelines.

Do you think Shaul will be back in WWE in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...