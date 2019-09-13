WWE News: Edge and Christian address the company's legal issues with Cody Rhodes' last name

Cody is one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW

Cody Rhodes has been in news for quite some time and it's not just due to his involvement with AEW. He made headlines for his legal issues with WWE regarding the usage of the name 'Rhodes'.

In the latest edition of Edge and Christian's E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, the WWE veterans answered some questions put up by their followers and while answering one such fan, they reflected their opinions regarding this matter.

Cody and WWE's legal issues

After his release from WWE, Cody was seen performing in the independent wrestling circuits as 'Cody'. The absence of the 'Rhodes' part from his name made the fans believe that WWE didn't want him to use the name. Some of them even highlighted one of Cody's past interviews where he had stated how WWE took away his last name from him, citing it as their intellectual property.

In any case, Cody is allowed to use 'Rhodes' for non-televised appearances but there are certain restrictions which prevent him from using the name in any telecasted event.

Edge and Christian support WWE

Edge brought up the fact that 'Rhodes' is not actually the last name of Cody and WWE would have never stopped him from using the name, if it was. Christian added:

You can't copyright someone's birth name, so that would probably be the reason why...

The former NWA World Champion, Christian, recalled his days as Christian Cage in TNA (now, Impact Wrestling) and why he had to use such name.

Christian Cage was mine because I used that name before I was in WWE but shortened it to Christian when I was in WWE. So when I left there was no issue with me calling myself Christian Cage but there obviously would've been if I called myself just Christian.

While fan opinions are still divided on the situation, Christian does have a solid point.