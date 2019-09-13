WWE News: Edge and Christian reveal the reason behind them not having a tag team finisher

Edge & Christian are one of the most legendary tag teams in professional wrestling and WWE history. The two of them held the title on seven different occasions and are remembered for taking part in the first-ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match along with The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz.

They would later both go on to enjoy varied amount of success as singles competitors. One of the aspects that set them apart from other tag teams was that they didn't have any signature double-team finishing move.

On this week's episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, in a Q&A session, Christian read out a tweet from a fan in which they were asked that although many legendary tag teams have tag team finishers, was it an active decision for not having a tag team finishing move for the former tag champs?

It wasn't like an active thing to think. I guess we were just heels and I think we both had the mentality like, we'll just win by cheating or you know like we'd just try and come up with creative ways to do that rather than hitting a tag finish.

I think the closest thing we had was when we were babyfaces and I'd like roll back into you and you would pick me up and splash me on somebody or also like that, uh, the Superplex when I was sitting on your shoulders and we'd suplex somebody off the top rope would be another one.

Edge replied that the Superplex was one thing that they couldn't perform on everybody and moreover he was surprised by the fact that they didn't even have an actual team name.

