WWE News: Edge and Christian Show set to return to WWE Network this week

Edge and Christian

What's the story?

Are you ready for the most amazing, hilarious and absolutely incredible WWE Network program that "Totally Reeks Of Awesomeness!"? If so, get ready because Season 2 of the Edge and Christian Show is set to make its triumphant return tomorrow night following Monday Night RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Edge and Christian are former World Champions, Tag Team Champions, and have a laundry list of accolades between the duo that would make any WWE Hall of Famer envious. After retiring from the ring, Edge and Christian set their sights on finding ways to entertain the masses. One of this was through their new show inspired by likes of "Saturday Night Live" and "MadTV", just to name a few.

The Edge and Christian Show features comedy skits and segments involving former WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, along with friends and associates of Edge and Christian. ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer served as a producer for the show and assisted Edge and Christian in writing the content for the upcoming season.

The heart of the matter

The Edge and Christian Show made its debut on the WWE Network in February 2016 to stellar reviews and was well received by many wrestling fans across the globe. In spite of the show's popularity and success, Season 2 seemed to be in doubt although it seemed very likely it would return in the near future due to the WWE rolling out new shows and original content on the WWE Network.

The show's return was made official in September during a video package promoting new content coming soon to the WWE Network. Edge would later announce on Twitter the show's return "sometime in November" of 2018.

Last week during Monday Night RAW, Renee Young announced the return of the Edge & Christian Show for 11 PM (EST) following the November 26th edition of Monday Night RAW. A tweet was sent out by WWE through the official WWE Network Twitter page promoting the show's return.

What's next?

Be sure to catch all the excitement and comedic shenanigans from Edge and Christian starting tomorrow night only on the WWE Network at 11 PM (EST) following Monday Night RAW.