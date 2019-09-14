WWE News: Edge and Christian talk about faces and heels, suggest improvements for current roster

In this week's episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, hosted by Edge and Christian, the WWE legends answered several questions that were sent to them by their fans. To answer one such question, the former WWE Tag Team Champions discussed how WWE is riddled with multiple issues that are affecting their viewership, one such thing being the absence of proper babyfaces and heels.

Fans are misguided

Edge pointed out how the fans do not cheer for any wrestler nowadays, or boo the bad guys, instead they just chant the catchphrases and whatever they else feel like. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, the wrestlers do not portray their characters properly and that's the reason behind such reactions from the fans. He added,

I don't know who is a heel or babyface anymore, everybody wrestles the same.

Christian commented on the wrestlers using their social media and how some of their comments on such platforms diminish the gimmick that they are supposed to portray.

Being a heel persona, you know, it's one thing to potray heel on the show, on TV, and then jump on social media and be like, 'Oh man! Thanks a bunch Tacoma, you were great tonight! What a crowd!', you know like, I mean , you just, you lose... I don't know, to me, you lose something there.

Praise for the heels

Edge praised the likes of Randy Orton, Tommaso Ciampa, The Revival, Baron Corbin and how they keep up with their on-screen personalities. Their antics force the audience to act against them, allowing their opponents to get the fan-support.

At the end of the day, if there is a heel and a babyface, it will make money. When it's two people trying to outdo each other, there's not as much money in that, to me.

The WWE legends agreed on how the presence of a good guy and a bad guy in a wrestling match garners more interest and that the current roster must work in this regard.

