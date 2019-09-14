WWE News: Edge and Christian talk about The Fiend, involving more Superstars in the Firefly Fun House

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

This week's E&C Pod of Awesomeness featured the hosts, Edge and Christian, take on questions from the fans. The WWE legends reflected their thoughts on The Fiend and potential inclusion of Bo Dallas in the Firefly Fun House while answering a question put up by one of their followers.

Kane and The Undertaker

The fan wanted to know if Bo Dallas, who happens to be the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt, can be linked in a way with 'The Fiend' as Kane was with The Undertaker. The WWE Universe need not be reminded about the influence of Kane on The Deadman and how it uplifted both of their statues on the main roster.

Edge is of the opinion that The Fiend should be a standalone character, that need not be linked with Bo Dallas in any manner.

I think, The Fiend needs to be established more first and then you can start playing with it.

Christian commented that pairing Bo Dallas with the previous of Bray Wyatt, when he used to be the leader of The Wyatt Family, would have made sense. He also agreed with Edge regarding the inclusion of more characters in the Firefly Fun House segments.

Edge and Christian on The Fiend

Undoubtedly, The Fiend is one of the most interesting characters in WWE right now. The eerie persona of Bray Wyatt blew the minds of the fans and they are loving it. Edge and Christian agree with the WWE Universe in this regard. However, Captain Charishma added,

I think that if you add somebody else into it, takes away from that weirdness and craziness, in my opinion.

The veterans believe that WWE must refrain from diminishing the essence of The Fiend and prevent anything that may hamper the way Wyatt has been interacting with the dolls and communicating with the fans.

