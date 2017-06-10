WWE News: Edge believes that Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe should have headlined WrestleMania 34

Will Wrestlemania 34 be better off with The Samoan Submission Machine squaring off with the Mayor of Suplex City at Great Balls of Fire?

10 Jun 2017

Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship for the first time against Samoa Joe

What’s the news?

The Conqueror and The Destroyer will go head to head at WWE’s newest PPV Great Balls of Fire for the Universal Championship.

When Edge was asked about his opinion on the recently announced main event of GBOF during a recent edition of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, the Ultimate Opportunist stated that instead of seeing the two heavyweights compete at the upcoming Raw-exclusive PPV, he would have put them in a feud which would have culminated at Wrestlemania 34.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe overcame Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules to earn an opportunity to face the Beast Incarnate at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal Championship.

Samoa Joe kickstarted his feud with Brock Lesnar this past Raw, after putting Paul Heyman in a Coquina Clutch in order to send a message to the Mayor of Suplex City.

The heart of the matter

When the Rated R Superstar was asked about his take on Joe vs. Lesnar, he stated that it is a match of WrestleMania calibre. He also said that even though he knows that Reigns vs. Lesnar will possibly headline ‘Mania next year, a Joe vs Lesnar would have been different and credible.

“You want my take? Here’s my take, ok, I’m assuming that they wanna go Reigns and Brock at WrestleMania. I personally would have gone Brock and Joe at WrestleMania because it’s different, it is fresh, it is believable. You have this 300 pound Samoan you know, beast and then The Beast Incarnate. So I don’t know, I think that to me it would have been a fun to get at WrestleMania and I think people would have been excited to see that too.”

What’s next?

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to take place at Great Balls of Fire on 9th July in Dallas, Texas. Brock Lesnar will appear for the first time on Monday Night Raw since the Raw after Wrestlemania next week.

Author’s take

I am in concurrence with Edge's opinion and strongly believe that Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar has the potential to main event Wrestlemania 34.

Samoa Joe has been on the receiving end of haphazard booking from WWE since being promoted to the main roster. He entered the Fatal 5-Way with almost negligible momentum following his feud with Seth Rollins.

Perhaps WWE could have waited till one of the big four PPVs and emphasised more on building Joe as a legit contender for Lesnar’s title till then.

The aforementioned match may be a strategy from WWE’s side to counter the recent low TV ratings and provide a solid program until the beginning of the Summerslam season. After all, WWE is not about one show rather it is a sports entertainment company that has to deliver intriguing content throughout the year.

Nonetheless, the first leg of the Joe vs. Lesnar feud on this past Raw delivered a lot of promise and got the fans excited for the showdown at GBOF.

