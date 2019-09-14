WWE News: Edge & Christian advise on what promotion new wrestlers should join this year

In the latest episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness titled Q&A With The Rocket Strappers, Edge and Christian answered some questions posted by fans on social media. One particular and seemingly puzzling question from a fan was where would a rookie wrestler be aiming to work in the current year "from a purely wrestling-match quality standpoint".

Edge's opinion on the matter

Although the Rated-R Superstar didn't seem to understand the meaning behind "wrestling-match quality standpoint," he sarcastically replied that he would choose the promotion that will pay him the most.

...Whoever pays me the most. That's where I'd go. I mean there should be no other answer. So, there you go.

Christian's views

Edge's witty remark might not have been the answer that the fan was hoping for so Christian gave some interesting pointers on the subject. He said that he would choose that promotion where he would get the room for developing his character and grow as a wrestler while at the same time earn a decent amount for a living.

Captain Charisma further added:

I mean when you are in the beginning stages of your career, you need ring-time. Ring-time's the most valuable thing to get experience and to get experience in front of crowds. I mean you can't expect to jump in. It happens with so very few people, um, to jump in and be the top-top star right away. It's a process, right? So, you, wherever you're gonna get opportunities to grow as a performer is what you do and the wrestling will take care of itself.

Final verdict

The WWE Hall of Famer appreciated his partner's answer and took it as it summed up everything that a new wrestler might take into consideration while choosing a promotion in 2019.

It is interesting to note that both Edge and Christian maintained a diplomatic stance and didn't mention the name of any particular promotion and instead provided a valid answer from a purely professional standpoint.

